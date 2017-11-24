Hotel Jobs in Kenya - Waiters/ Waitress

Hotel Jobs in Kenya - Waiters/ WaitressJobs and Careers 10:30
Job Location: Nairobi
Our client is an International restaurant chain opening a new branch in Nairobi. They are looking to recruit waitstaff for their Nairobi Branch.
Tasks
· Explain how various menu items are prepared, describing ingredients and cooking methods
· Inform customers of daily specials, making recommendations upon request
· Serving & Clearing dishes, making sure the crockery is clean & polished before use
· Assist in inventory for crockery, cutlery, linens etc for the restaurant
· Be responsible for your own work station and for your own uniforms
· Responsible for coordinating entire station and communicating with front- and back-of-the-house personnel.
· Process guest orders to ensure that all items are prepared properly and on a timely basis
· Observes diners to ensure that guests are satisfied with the food and service
· Preparing totals bills and accepts payment or refers guests to cashier
Requirements
· Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Hotel, Tourism or Hospitality Management
· Minimum KCSE Grade C+
· Must be an excellent communicator. Fluency in English is a must
· At least two years experience in a similar position
How to Apply
Applicants can send their CV and state the position applied for in their subject of the email to us via recruitment@r4kenya.com before 24th November 2017.
Applicants currently staying in Nairobi are encouraged to apply. Kindly do not apply if you do not meet minimum requirements.