Hotel Jobs in Kenya - Tamarind Group

Vacancy: HR Officer



Unit: Tamarind Group



Starting date: Immediate.



Who are we? Founded in Mombasa in 1972, The Tamarind Group owns and operates some of the most successful restaurants and leisure operations in Africa.



The group focuses on its original mission of continually improving the quality and value of its services, developing an excellent morale among its employees and maintaining a superior level of social and environmental awareness.



We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role.



Responsibilities:



· HR Administration: Oversee day to day HR administration e.g. leave, absence, records management, exits, preparation of employee letters, medical etc.

· Recruitment & Selection: Support managers in recruitment - developing job and person specification, preparing job adverts, shortlisting, interviewing, selecting candidates and induction

· Performance Management: Support managers in implementing a performance management system through monitoring employee performance and ensuring that all employees have a BSC and that performance appraisals are done on time and to the expected standards.

· Staff welfare: Work closely with management to implement disciplinary procedures, assist employees with work matters in order to improve work relationships.

· Payroll updates: Ensure accuracy and timeliness reporting of payroll data for all staff to the payroll coordinator in order to result to efficient payment of services.

· Reports: Prepare weekly management reports on progress, update HR trackers and suggest areas of improvement as appropriate.

· Compensation and Benefits administration: In liaison with the Compensation and Benefits Manager, coordinate and manage staff compensation processes.

· Rewards and recognition: Ensure that rewards and recognition initiatives runs smoothly and constantly

· Compliance: Monitor and facilitate applicable employment laws to ensure legal compliance e.g. NSSF, NHIF, policies and procedures

Who Are You?



Required skills and Competencies:

· Business or other relevant Degree. A higher diploma in Human Resources Management.

· Minimum of 2 years relevant work experience.

· Knowledge of employment and Labour Laws

· Strong problem solving, organization and interpersonal skills

· High integrity and maintaining confidentiality









Due to rapid growth in both accommodation and new exciting restaurant brands the tamarind group is looking for fresh college graduates to join our Manager in Development Program .



The program is targeted at recent graduates and purposes to expose them to an experience that will help set the foundation for their future in the hospitality industry at a management level.





The program is designed for 12 months and combines practical experience with professional development.



In addition to our four current locations, namely Carnivore, Tamarind Mombasa, Tamarind Village, Tamambo Karen Blixen and the roast by carnivore, the tamarind management group will in the next two years open and operate hotels, serviced residences and restaurants.



What do we offer you?



When working at tamarind, you will have ample opportunities for growth and career development.



We encourage creativity and highly value continuous learning.



This challenging position offers you a chance to be part of our exceptional team in which you will be rewarded for performance.



Apply Now!



Are you interested in joining our dynamic team?



Do you know anyone who meets these requirements?



Apply by sending an e-mail with your cv and a convincing cover letter to human.resources@tamarind.co.ke



The deadline for application is 10th December 2017