Horrifying moment bridge collapses and floods sweep three people away (VIDEO)

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - Three people including two children got washed away along with a bridge by raging floods in Araria district in Northern India.





From the video that has gone viral on social media the trio were holding hands as they try to get to the other side while carrying some of their belongings.





Another family had successfully crossed just moments earlier and crowds were gathered on both sides as the evacuation got underway.





But as the family is just inches from safety, the concrete gives way beneath them and they fall into the fast flowing river.





This is heartbreaking.





