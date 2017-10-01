HOLY MARY appears as Catholic faithfuls were praying, This is a miracle (PHOTOs).

Friday, 20 October 2017 - An image of the Holy Mary appeared to some Catholic faithuls as they converged for prayers.





According to a post appearing on Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) facebook page, Holy Mary appeared to Catholic Women during a national Marian Congress when they were praying.





The CBCN facebook admin shared photos of the epic event writing that a similar occurrence happened 100 years ago at Fatima, Portugal.





See photos of the epic event in the next page



