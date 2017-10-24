HOLIDAY NI WEWE!! MARAGA tells UHURU/ RUTO as he prepares to stop the October 26 elections

16:18

Tuesday October 24, 2017 - Chief Justice David Maraga has directed the courts to hear cases scheduled for tomorrow notwithstanding that it’s a public holiday.


Maraga’s order caught Uhuru’s Jubilee operatives by surprise because they had celebrated CS Matiangi’s gazettement of tomorrow October the 25th as a public holiday.

The case had been filed in the Supreme Court by Lawyer Haron M Ndubi and two other petitioners who were seeking for...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno