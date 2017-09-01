HILARIOUS! Pickpocket returns wallet after realizing CCTV had captured him (VIDEO)

Wednesday, 04 October 2017 - This hilarious footage shows a man stealing a wallet from a motorcyclist’s back pocket.





However, he realized big brother was watching and decided to return the wallet by making it look like the biker had dropped it himself.





He then alerts the biker who picks it up and checks if everything is intact.





The would be thief then turns back to the CCTV camera and puts his hands together as if to beg for forgiveness, before walking away. Dejected.





Watch the video below.





This is funny 😂😕😂😯😂 "Waaait a minute, there's a surveillance camera here?!" Security camera caught man pickpocketing pic.twitter.com/eIZDrp0NC0 September 18, 2016