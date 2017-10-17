High Court gives NASA demonstrators the license to demonstrate in CBDs of Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa

Tuesday October 17, 2017 - The High Court has temporarily suspended acting Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi’s ban on National Super Alliance (NASA) demonstrations in the Central Business Districts (CBD) of Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.





In his ruling on Tuesday , High Court Judge, Chacha Mwita, also issued temporary orders stopping police and the DPP from arresting and prosecuting NASA CEO, Norman Magaya.





Last week, Matiangi banned protests in...



