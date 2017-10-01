High Court gives NASA demonstrators the license to demonstrate in CBDs of Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa

..the CBDs of the three Counties.





Matiangi also announced that the Government will proceed to charge all demonstrators who turned violent starting with Magaya who was the organizer of the anti-IEBC protests.





Meanwhile, NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has called off Tuesday ’s demos to mourn with the families of those who were killed on Monday .





During the NASA demos in Kisumu, a form 4 student was shot dead by police while selling ice cream in Kondele.





Police have launched investigations into the death of the student.





