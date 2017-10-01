Here’s what you need to know about Kisii’s Mungiki-like CHINKORORO that MATIANGI is supporting.

As the Vice-Chair of Omogusii, Facebook County, allow me to make a few remarks about Matiang'i's Chinkororo.





The truth is, even among Abagusii, few people understand who the Chinkororo are. Matiangi too, despite his advanced age, does not understand who the Chinkororo are.





I have explained this before. Chinkororo, were or are a standing army that only protects the communities when under attack, especially from the Maasai and Kipsigis.





They are mostly men born in areas that b order the said communities.





I grew up in two parts of Kisii: In central Kisii, areas that border Luo Nyanza. The Luos were never an existential threat, so not many wars have been fought, except for a certain incident that happened in 1996, that I will tell you in the next few days.





We always did business with Luos, and that is the best way to build bridges. In this part people rarely keep any discernible weapon other than the machete, they use to cut nappier grass. On the border parts, a bow, or two, several arrows and a spear are mandatory.





Back to Chinkororo, I was not so…



