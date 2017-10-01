Here’s what you need to know about the pilot of the ill-fated Lake Nakuru plane, Captain MALOWA.

He was the best helicopter pilot in the Flex Air Charters and also one of the directors of the company that most politicians and individuals preferred him airlifting them in East Africa.





Apollo has also been a pilot of Kenya Air force. He was contracted by the now the president of Tanzania H.E Maghafuli during his campaign trial. He was also contracted by the Government of Uganda to be airlifting H.E Museveni during his campaigns.





In 2007, Captn Apo llo was the pilot of of Raila Odinga throughout his campaigns and also during his official duties in kenya as the Prime Minister. In 2013, Captn Apollo was the pilot of H.E the President Uhuru Kenyatta throughout his campaign trial and also the official pilot to him and…



