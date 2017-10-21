Here’s a VIDEO of UHURU’s chopper minutes before it crashed, Only God knows our destiny (VIDEO).

Saturday, October 21, 2017 - A video of Uhuru’s chopper taking off at Jarika County lodge in Nakuru minutes before it crashed into Lake Nakuru has emerged.





The video was taken and posted by one of the passengers aboard the ill-fated plane on social media before the crash.





All was well when the plane was taking off.





Those passengers who perished in the crash are said to be close family members of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.





They were flying to a political rally in Nakuru.





Only God knows our destiny.



Watch this video of the plane taking off before it crashed.











