Here’s the VIDEO cartel media didn’t show you, UHURU was rejected like a stray dog in Kakamega

, , 12:08

Monday, October 2, 2017 - A video of President Uhuru Kenyatta being rejected during a recent political rally in Kakamega has emerged.

The President was scheduled to address a road-side rally but he received a hostile reception from local residents, forcing him to walk away covered in shame.

Shots were nearly fired.

Watch this video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno