Here’s the owner of the Prado that run over NASA supporters during anti-IEBC demos, He’s a KIKUYU.

, , 09:24

Monday, October 9, 2017 - The owner of the Toyota Prado KBQ 609G that ran over NASA supporters in the CBD when they were protesting against IEBC has been identified.

His name is George Muriuki , a Kikuyu businessman.

His car was caught on live TV speeding and running over several NASA anti-IEBC protesters along Kenyatta Avenue.

See the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno