Here was UHURU’s pilot last post before the plane crashed into Lake Nakuru.

Saturday, October 21, 2017 - Apollo Malowa, the pilot who was flying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s chopper that crashed into Lake Nakuru, posted a photo of the ill-fated plane ready to take off at Jarika County Lodge.



This was minutes before it crashed into Lake Nakuru.





Life is so unpredictable.





He didn’t know that this was his last post before the crash.





This was the pilot's last post on Instagram.















