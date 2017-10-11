Here is where UHURU/ RUTO are printing fake ballot papers to rig RAILA ODINGA on October 26

Wednesday October 11, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has revealed an industrial unit in Nairobi where the Jubilee Government was printing fake ballot papers to rig the October 26 th fresh presidential elections.





In an interview with Radio Jambo on Wednesday morning, Raila said there is photographic evidence of Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, and their Chief Agent, Davis Chirchir, entering a go-down along Mombasa Road to inspect the printing process.





“If you go..



