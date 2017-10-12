Here is where RUTO will go if UHURU is beaten by RAILA ODINGA on OCTOBER 26

Thursday October 12, 2017-

Deputy President William Ruto has revealed his next move incase President Uhuru Kenyatta loses the October 26th general election.





In an interview with journalists on Wednesday , Ruto said when the Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's win in August , he was a bitter man because what the people of Kenya wanted from the judges was justice but instead the judges went for fame.





When asked what he'll do if President Uhuru lost in the repeat presidential elections, the Deputy President said that he'll go finish his PHD and do farming.





"If we are not re-elected in October, there’s life after politics. I will go finish my PHD, do farming...” Ruto said emphatically.





He however said that the reason why National Super Alliance (NASA) does not want the elections to be held is because they know that they will not win.





“They know they don’t have numbers and that is the reason why they are boycotting the poll,” the DP stated.



