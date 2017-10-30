Here is RUTO’s interview with Al Jazeera that has left people talking - (VIDEO)

Monday, 30 October 2017 - Ruto spoke to Al Jazeera on Sunday over the repeat presidential election that was tainted by a low voter turn-out and massive boycott.





Ruto put on a brave face and claimed that the opposition militia was responsible for violence since Thursday's presidential election rerun.





Ruto also maintained that dialogue between the Jubilee Party and the National Super Alliance must be within the confines of the constitution.





“There will be no election in 90 days. There will be no discussion on matters to do with the elections. We will have discussions with Mr. Odinga on other matters…not matters that have been settled by the People of Kenya,” Ruto said.





Watch the video below.



