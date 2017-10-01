Here is Rapgod EMINEM’s freestyle attack on Donald Trump and racism going viral (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 09:22
Wednesday, 11 October 2017 - Rap prodigy Eminem has broken the internet with an epic 4-minute diss on Donald Trump.
Eminem called out the US President on issues including his behaviour towards North Korea, his support for white supremacists and his penchant for tweeting.
The 4-minute freestyle dubbed The Storm, was filmed at a car park in Detroit and has received rave reviews.
Watch the full freestyle below.
