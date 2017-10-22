Here is RAILA ODINGA’s nefarious plot of sabotaging the October 26 poll! UHURU is going home

Sunday, October 22, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is planning to sabotage the October 26 th polls, Government Spokesman, Eric Kiraithe, has said.





In a statement to newsrooms on Friday , Kiraithe said that the conspiracy is aimed at capturing State power without following the right direction.





“The key pranks of the plan are bribery of compromised office holders in…



