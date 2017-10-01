Here is the only option for RAILA….. but for now, it is over for him because UHURU is President elect

..declared the President by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) because he has met all the constitutional requirements to be declared the President.





Ruto said if Raila Odinga wants another election, it will be in 2022 because Kenyans cannot continue going for elections after every month.





“Let Raila Odinga prepare to face me in 2022.”





“We will have a fresh presidential election in 2022 and he can take that to the bank and get a loan,” Ruto said.





During an interview with CNN on Thursday , Raila Odinga demanded a fresh presidential election in the next 90 days.



