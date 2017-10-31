Here is the only man who beat MIGUNA MIGUNA ten nil – He was deflated like an old bull on TV

Here is the only man who beat MIGUNA MIGUNA ten nil – He was deflated like an old bull on TVPolitics 07:25
Tuesday October 31, 2017 - Political analyst, Miguna Miguna, has recently formed a habit of undermining and intimidating other political analysts who appear on TV shows.
Miguna, who is a regular political analyst at NTV, has been using big words and his gifted loudmouth to intimidate other analysts who appear on NTV beside him.
But on Monday evening, Miguna was taken back to school by…
Page 1 2