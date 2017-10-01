Here is JALANG'O's glowing tribute to pilot killed in Nakuru Helicopter crash, APOLLO MALOWA

Wednesday, 25 October 2017 - Comedian cum radio host, Felix Oduor alias Mzee Jalang’o, wrote a heartfelt message to his friend Apollo Malowa, the pilot who perished in the Lake Nakuru Chopper Crash.





Jalangó describes Captain Malowa as one of his close friends who have never disappointed him whenever he called on him.





The comedian recalled a moment when he was stuck in Mahi Mahiu with his pals, and Captain Malowa, came with a chopper and picked them up.





Read his...



