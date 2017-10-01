Here is JALANG'O's glowing tribute to pilot killed in Nakuru Helicopter crash, APOLLO MALOWA

..post on IG below.





“This day is still fresh in my mind! We had just had a goo d day @mashujaaparty .... driving back @teamd2d and I were stuck by the road side! ...we are here trying to help @teamd2d to have the car done but nothing is happening! ...just one call...I say 1 call...You know how I used to call you.."pollo"...where are you? Bro Iam home...Iam stuck at Mahimaiu with my pals..pls...come for me...the car is over heated.. pls bring the chopper we go home..."





bro Iam not working tonight but coz it's you...give me 5mins...and true as you said....in the middle of mahimahiu highway you brought the monster and in a jiffy we were home!” remembers Jalang’o





People have said everything...how drunk you were before the chopper took off...I want to defend you with your own words...no Drunkard flies...when am high.. I don't even come close to the airport!.....God is happy! The son of Siaya...my friend...my pilot...I mourn you! Rest well...go well Captain! God's time is the best....all is well” added Jalang’o





IF a chopper could kill you then it's not because you were drunk but...1. Engine Failure...2 bad weather..3 a stunt gone wrong! See you my Captain!”



