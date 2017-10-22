Here is how MATIANGI will stop RAILA ODINGA and his goons from disrupting October 26 repeat polls

Sunday October 22, 2017 - Acting Interior and Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has said the Government has already put in place security measures that will guarantee peace for those who want to vote in the October 26 th presidential rerun.





Speaking at Nyansoko SDA Church in Nyamira County on Saturday , Matiang'i said security officers will be deployed in each polling station to ensure no one disrupts the voting exercise.





Dr Matiang'i further urged those with…



