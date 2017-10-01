Here are VIDEOs of the fight between MPs BABU OWINO and JAGUAR in Parliament

Here are VIDEOs of the fight between MPs BABU OWINO and JAGUAR in ParliamentEditor's Choice, News, Politics 05:49
Babu Owino and Charles Njagua aka Jaguar exchanged blows at Parliament today over Uhuru’s legitimacy as President.
The two were separated by security and here are videos.
MPs Babu Owino and JAGUAR Charles Njagua engage in fisticuffs within Parliament Buildings. pic.twitter.com/rzNdteeIRt— Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) October 10, 2017
