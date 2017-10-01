Here are VIDEOs of the fight between MPs BABU OWINO and JAGUAR in Parliament

Babu Owino and Charles Njagua aka Jaguar exchanged blows at Parliament today over Uhuru’s legitimacy as President.

The two were separated by security and here are videos.



   

