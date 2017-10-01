Here are 10 things you didn’t know about media mogul and billionaire SK MACHARIA

1. Trained as a P3 teacher In 1961, S.K. Macharia was posted to Gituru Primary School as a teacher, having trained for two years at Kahuhia Teachers Training College and qualifying as a P3 teacher. This is where the journey to the top begun.





2. He got paid Sh8 a month while working as an untrained teacher Before joining Kahuhia Teachers Training College, the man who was in 2014 conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters by the University of Nairobi, worked for oneyear at Makomboki Primary School as an untrained teacher, earning Sh8 a month.





3. Travelled by for close to 2 months by road from Kenya to Benghazi, Libya, on his way to the US While working as a teacher, Macharia applied and was accepted as part of the J.F Kennedy Tom Mboya students Airlift group of 1962. However, unable to raise the full amount of money required for the air ticket, he travelled by road, for close to two months to Libya, boarded a ship to England and flew from England to the US. It is while in the US that S.K got his BA in Political Science, BSc in Accounting and an MSc in Accounting/Finance.





4. Once lived as a street scavenger After his mother passed on in Kenya, the family; Macharia, his sisters and his father moved to Arusha. While there he kept the company of young Maasai herdsmen. He was with them in the bushes when the colonial government declared a State of Emergency in Kenya and extended the crackdown on Mau Mau dissidents into Tanzania. They decided to…



