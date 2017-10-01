He wanted to R@P£ her - LUPITA NYONG’O speaks on how a top US film producer S3XU@LLY harassed her.

Friday, October 20, 2017 - Oscar Award Winner, Lupita Nyong’o, has revealed how disgraced top American film producer, Harvey Weisten, s3xually harassed her.





A number of women have come out and accused the renowned film producer of r@p3.





Lupita Nyong’o revealed how Harvey Weisten invited her to his house and led her to his bedroom.





“ Harvey led me into a bedroom — his bedroom — and announced that he wanted to give me a massage. I thought he was joking at first. He was not. For the first time since I met him, I felt unsafe. I panicked a little and…



