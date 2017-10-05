He is a sweetheart - S3XY CIRU MURIUKI opens up on dating LARRY MADOWO.

Thursday, October 05, 2017 - Former Nation FM presenter, Ciru Muriuki, has gushed over NTV anchor, Larry Madowo, but denied ever dating him.





The pair had been co-hosting the popular Friday night show, the Trend, and their onscreen chemistry left tongues wagging.





Ciru seemed to fuel speculation further after sharing a romantic pic of herself and an unidentified man whom netizens swiftly concluded was Larry.





To put the rumor to bed, Ciru was forced to parade her lover.





She posted:





“OK guys. Everyone chill. This here is bae..who looks NOTHING like @larrymadowo . Now can we all just calm down?”





She revisited the matter during a....



