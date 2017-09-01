He doesn’t shoot blanks - Comedian NJUGUSH and S3XY wife expecting first child (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, October 03, 2017 - Comedian Timothy Kimani better known as Njugush is months away from fatherhood.

The lanky-funny man and his lovely wife, Celestine Ndinda, are expecting their first child.

The couple broke the good news to their fans with a lovely photo shoot showing Ndida’s growing baby bump.

The lovebirds tied the knot 10 months ago and it is obvious Njugush didn’t waste time putting the....

