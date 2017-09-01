Haters will hang as DENNIS OLIECH lands lucrative deal amid claims he is dead broke (PHOTOs)

Thursday, October 05, 2017 - Kenyan football legend Dennis Oliech has been trending for the better part of the week after a photo he took with veteran coach, Jacob Ghost Mulee, went viral.





In the photo, the legendary striker looked shabby and frail prompting suggestions that the former Harambee Stars striker is struggling to make ends meet.





Some even went ahead to narrate how he wasted his millions on women and alcohol.

Celebrities and politicians have jumped to his defence among them being journalist Carol Radul and Mulee, who is close to Oliech having worked together in the National team.





Radul tweeted: “Why can’t everyone just leave @oliechdennis alone! Here we are at a recent youth tournament in Kibera. He is fine and he is giving back. #Legend #KenyanHero #FootballKE #LoveFootball #FootballIsBae #JazaStadi,”





On his part, Mulee said: “Looks are deceptive. I’m still proud of my captain Dennis Oliech. This all points out to how people look at a glass, some see it half full while some see it half empty.”





Amidst the hullabaloo over, Oliech has been named 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Ambassador for travel management company, Bunson Travel.





This is proof that the greatest striker Kenya has ever produced is still respected and is smiling to the bank.





