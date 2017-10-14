Has UHURU given AUKOT Eurobond money to send RAILA to Bondo? See his statement on Saturday.

Saturday October 14, 2017 - Third Way Alliance Presidential candidate, Dr Ekuru Aukot, has said that he is not opposed to the inclusion of other presidential candidates on the ballot.





Addressing a Press Conference on Saturday , Aukot noted that he made the decision to vie for the Presidency for the sake of the country.





Aukot noted that he was contented with the IEBC’s state of preparedness for the October 26 th polls.





The outspoken lawyer also said that the…



