Has SHEBESH abandoned UHURU for RAILA? See what she said in the wake of post poll violence

Sunday October 29, 2017 - Former Nairobi Women Representative, Rachel Shebesh, has shocked her fellow Jubilee politicians after he heaped praises on her successor Esther Passaris (ODM and NASA) in the wake of post poll violence being witnessed across the country.





Shebesh’s praise came after Passaris was quoted in the media calling on Kenyans to stop the ethnic hatred that is currently being witnessed across the country.





She thanked Nairobians for electing Esther Passaris as their Women Representative saying she is the kind of leader that Kenya needs.





“Thank you Nairobians for voting Esther Passaris. She is an example of what leadership is, Bravo Mama Taa Esther Passaris,” Shebesh said.





This is...



