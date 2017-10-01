Governor now reveals UHURU/ RUTO’s evil plan - See what UHURU is planning to do to RAILA ODINGA

...Wiper Party Secretary General Swanya Ogeto, who said they had received information that the outlawed Chinkororo militia had been activated by Jubilee.





They said this was done through the help of Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi, and their main aim was to disrupt NASA rallies in the region.





“We have just received information that about 500 members of Chinkororo have been organized by Matiangi to disrupt Raila Odinga’s rallies in the region,” Ogeto said.





“The CS will be solely to blame if any person is injured should there be chaos during Raila Odinga’s rallies,” he added.



