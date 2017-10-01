Government Spokesman ERIC KIRAITHE now puts RAILA on notice ahead of anti-IEBC demos next week

Sunday October 1, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) Leader Raila Odinga has been warned to keep off streets and stop his anti-IEBC demos at once.





Speaking during his weekly briefs, Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe put Raila Odinga on notice, saying Jubilee Government will not entertain any nonsense from the Opposition.





Kiraithe questioned the real intentions of the NASA protests allegedly to push for electoral reforms, and wondered how challenges facing the young people in Kenya could be solved through mass action.





“Our achievements in terms of infrastructure and foreign investments in the last five years is evidence that we can achieve the status of a medium income fast growing economy even before 2030 if we remain focused,” Kiraithe said.





“We are talking about peasant farmers in the villages, mama mboga in marikiti who ensures your daily supply of fresh vegetables from Kisii, Rift Valley and much maligned matatu drivers and their touts,” he added.





