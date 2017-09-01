Government Jobs in Nairobi - Kenya Pipeline Company

Depot Manager

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Limited is a State Corporation established under the Companies Act (CAP 486) of the Laws of Kenya to provide efficient, reliable, safe and cost effective means of transporting quality oil and gas from source to the customer. Pursuant to this objective, the Company is seeking to recruit highly motivated visionary, dynamic and results oriented candidates on the following terms:

Responsibilities

· Monitoring, co-ordinating and facilitating the receipt/delivery of petroleum products into and out of the depot while ensuring system losses are within acceptable limits

· Monitoring, co-ordinating and facilitating the implementation of maintenance programmes to ensure optimum operations of all pipeline systems in their depot/area.

· Budgeting and ensuring that expenditure in the Operations department and the depot are controlled and remain within approved limits.

· Ensuring availability of equipment, spares and other services for proper operations of the pipeline systems by coordinating all procurement activities within the depot and in liaison with other Section Heads in the company

· Strengthening, maintaining and implementing appropriate security, health, safety and environmental regulations within the depot and along the Pipeline Right of Way.

· Keep abreast of Petroleum Industry decisions between the OMCs and the Government and implement where KPC is involved.

· Plan, monitor and evaluate the performance of staff against set targets and objectives and implementing development action plans aimed at building the capacity of individuals and multi-disciplinary teams.

· Ensure proper and efficient day-to-day running of the Depot as per the company rules and regulations

· Ensure that adequate stocks are maintained.

· Maintain constant liaison with OMCs, Supply logistics and other stakeholder for smooth operations

· Review and update KPC systems and procedures for product measurement while utilizing emerging technology to enhance performance.

· Strengthen, maintain and implement appropriate HSSE policies in the depot and area of jurisdiction

· Ensure compliance to statutory requirements.

· Ensure that all monthly statements of accounts to Oil Marketers are issued.

· Ensure that station Budgeting planning, implementation and monitoring are done in line with the Strategic Corporate Plan.

· In consultation with the training section prepare training program for staff as required from time to time.

· Prepare staff performance appraisal reports.

· Ensure product losses/gains are within set limits.

· Generate weekly and monthly operations reports.

· Promote Quality Management Systems (QMS) and Performance Management

· Systems (PMS) in the depot.

· Ensure that Safety Rules and Regulations are followed

Qualifications

· Degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Chemical, Civil Engineering or recognized equivalent

· Minimum eight (8) years post qualification experience.

· Registered and licensed with EBK as a professional Engineer.

· Membership to IEK

· Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of KPC requirements including broad knowledge of international trends in engineering.

· Strong well developed written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills including ability to prepare relevant reports.

· Flexibility and responsiveness in handling operations and training in measurements and custody transfer and engineering issues.

· Sound analytical skills and the ability to identify with precision the critical factors of a problem in an impartial and objective way.

· Demonstrate ability to deal patiently and sympathetically with people from diverse backgrounds and to develop practical solutions to problems.

· Ability to maintain professional status and keep abreast of evolving trends in

· Petroleum Products through continuing professional development.

· Proficiency in computer applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Access,

· PowerPoint and Outlook express including statistical packages.

· Demonstrate technical expertise in Leadership and People management, financial anagement risk management, quality assurance as well as monitoring and evaluation.

· Ability to deliver KPC’s articulated vision for change, create a sense of urgency around change and motivate staff to embrace change.

· Knowledge in use of ERP, SAP IS-Oil systems





Maintenance Manager

Responsible for planning, programming and coordinating all activities in engineering department in order to maximize the pumping Petroleum products as efficiently as possible through proper utilization of equipment and staff, with utmost care to the environment.

Responsibilities

· Co-ordinate and follow on all aspects of Electrical, Instrumentation & Control, Mechanical, Corrosion Control and Motor Vehicle maintenance, with an aim of maximizing equipment availability at the most economical cost.

· Liaise and co-ordinate with the Heads of Sections of Electrical, Instrument & Control, Mechanical, Corrosion Control and Motor Vehicle on the day to day running of the department.

· Advise the General Manager (Operations & Maintenance) on changes in engineering and additional equipment (capacity enhancement) which may be necessary for optimization of Petroleum pumping.

· Ensure proper equipment and machinery availability and utilization are achieved.

· Ensure that proper maintenance schedules are affected to improve on plant and equipment availability and efficiency.

· Prepare detailed maintenance capital budgets for the department.

· Ensure that expenditure in the department is controlled and remain within agreed budgets.

· Authorize and approve the purchase of materials, chemicals, and spare parts in the Electrical, Mechanical, Corrosion Control, Motor Vehicle, Instruments and Control sections needed for efficient pumping of product.

· Plan for modifications, upgrading, rehabilitation and improvement of terminals and depots and equipment in the company as necessary.

· Follow correctness and timely production of all management reports and ensure proper dispatch and distribution of reports as necessary.

· Ensure that all safety regulations are adhered to and that the environment is protected.

· Provide technical leadership to multidisciplinary teams to enable them develop, implement and evaluate strategic corporate plans and budgets aimed at improving organization performance.

· Develop and implement strategies for creating a high performing organizational culture based on transparency, integrity, accountability, performance measurement and results to ensure that programme activities are undertaken on sound management principles and practices.

· Initiate and participate in organizational performance reviews and business process improvement programmes as well as undertake special investigations aimed at improving organizational effectiveness.

· Participate in the recruitment and selection of staff in order to ensure that the candidates selected have the required job competencies and are provided with orientation and induction programme necessary for effective job performance.

· Review incidents of violations against organizational policy and regulations as well as handle employee disputes and take appropriate action in line with approved policies, procedures and regulations.

· Coordinate and implement training programs in engineering department, aimed at equipping staff with appropriate job competencies in order to improve the design and delivery of high quality services.

· Plan, monitor and evaluate the performance of staff against set targets and objectives and implementing development action plans aimed at building the capacity of individuals and multi-disciplinary teams

· Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of engineering aspects in Oil/gas Industry including broad knowledge of local and international standards.

· Strong well developed written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills including ability to prepare relevant reports.

· Flexibility and responsiveness in handling and determining engineering issues , sound analytical skills and the ability to identify with precision the critical factors of a problem in an impartial and objective way.

· Ability to maintain professional status and keep abreast of evolving trends in Petroleum industry.

· Proficiency in computer applications.

· Demonstrate technical expertise in risk management, quality assurance as well as monitoring and evaluation.

· Ability to deliver KPC’s articulated vision for change.

· Ability to empower staff through coaching, mentoring and counseling.

Qualifications

· Minimum ten (10) years experiences in a related engineering field, five (5) of which must be at senior management of a large organization.

· A Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from a recognized university

· Registered and licensed with EBK as a professional Engineer.

· Membership to IEK

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates should apply in confidence indicating the Job Reference No. on both the application and envelope and send to the address below enclosing CVs with full details of education background, professional qualifications, and attach copies of certificates, relevant testimonials and National ID. Applications may be deposited at our Head Office, Kenpipe Plaza, and ground floor in the APPLICATION BOX or posted to:

THE MANAGING DIRECTOR

Kenya Pipeline Company Limited

P.O. Box 73442, 00200

NAIROBI.

Candidates interested in these positions are expected to fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six

of the Constitution of Kenya. Specifically, those applying for positions must obtain and submit

with their application copies of the following;

· Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal investigations

· Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

· Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

· Clearance from the Ethics & Anti-corruption Authority (EACC)

· Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)