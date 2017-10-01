Government Jobs in Kenya - NPS (Over 23 Vacancies)

Human Capital Management Officer

Responsibilities

· Provide guidance on interpretation and application of HR Policies and Procedures to employees in the divisions for the attainment of set standards

· Validate information collected on letters of promotion, probation, appointment to ensure accuracy of data

· Facilitate recruitment and selection function within the Commission and NPS to ensure accurate numbers with capacity Secretariat to the Recruitment, Appointment and Promotions Committee to ensure decisions made are acted upon

· Facilitate implementation of the recommendations of the NPSC Human Advisory Committee to achieve actions on decisions Facilitate implementation of the recommendations of the Policy programmes,

· Legal affairs and appeals Committee to ensure timely response to matters Compile and analyze appeals on dismissal and transfer cases to ensure policies are being followed Handle telephone calls and walk in clients on issues of appeals

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource , Social Sciences such as Government, Social, Public/Business Administration

· Computer Literacy Knowledge of relevant legislation

· Knowledge of professional standards

· Communication skills Interpersonal skills

· Organizational skills

· Ability to work under pressure

· Ability to work well with teams Problem solving skills Supervisory skills

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya Four (4) years’ of service, or similar experience in a comparable position from a reputable organization









Senior Records Management

Responsibilities

· Provide leadership in the development and implementation of the records management strategy that is derived from the overall Corporate Support Services directorate to ensure the National Police Service Commission’s records systems and processes are efficient Implement divisional budgets and work plans to ensure adequate allocation of resources

· Participate in the implementation of policies and procedures to support the achievement of the records management division and the overall Corporate Support Services directorate

· Offer leadership in the records management committee meetings that formulate records policies and procedures, to ensure properly formulated policies and procedures so as to add value to the records management division

· Ensure reports on various service areas are compiled on a monthly basis to ensure proper reporting and accountability

· Develop divisional operational plans in line with the overall strategy of the commission to act as a guide to staff in their daily operations

· Responsible for the customer relationship management for the division to enhance service delivery

· Lead teams in the identification of modern and appropriate state of the art technologies and facilitate adoption for service delivery in records management in the commission

· Ensure sufficient storage and effective records retrieval systems are in place for enhanced documents retrieval in the department

· Mentor and coach staff members within the division to enhance work performance as set out in the appraisal schemes

· Train and develop staff in the division in line with both individual and divisional performance objectives to empower and motivate the staff

· Appraise the staff in the department line with the schemes of service to ensure optimal performance Initiate survey, appraisal and disposal of files/ documents in liaison with the Director Kenya National Archives and Documentation Services to ensure proper management of documents

· Ensure efficient and effective population of vetting files for panelists to ensure proper retrieval of documents

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree Information Science/ Records Management/Library Science.

· Higher Diploma in Records/Information Management, Information Science/ Library Science

· Computer Literacy Knowledge of relevant legislation

· Knowledge of Professional standards

· Budgeting Communication skills

· Interpersonal skills

· Organizational skills

· Ability to work under pressure

· Ability to work well with teams

· Problem solving skills

· Supervisory skills Meet the requirements of chapter Six of the constitution of Kenya Six(6) years of service three(3) of which should be in a comparable position from a reputable organization

Assistant Office Administrator





Responsibilities

· Ensures visitors are attended to well and are directed to the relevant officers for further assistance

· Ensures general and routine correspondences are accurately typed and circulated respectively organize for the board meetings and ensures relevant materials are in place for the attendants.

· Prepare the necessary facilities and co-ordinate arrangements for meetings, lunches, workshops to ensure proper facilitation of events Maintains an efficient and smooth and easily accessible filing system.

· Ensure the availability of well-managed office services including, cleaning and tidy offices, and adequate supply of stationary to ensure efficient hospitality service, security and management of Office resources.

· Help in receiving and assisting clients and directing them to the relevant officers for further assistance. Ensure timely and efficient booking of appointments.

· Process data which may include photocopying, scanning, input and output in the required information materials which assists in the performance of the Commission’s work.

· Handles the telephone calls and ensures they are directed to the respective officers

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education certificate with a grade C in English

· Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council

· Computer literacy Shorthand III – 100 wpm Typewriting III – 50 wpm Business English III Office Management III Secretarial Studies II Commerce II Office Practice II

· Communication skills

· Interpersonal skills

· Organizational skills Ability to work under pressure

· Ability to work well with teams

· Problem solving skills

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya Three (3) years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization





Principal/Chief Assistant Administrator









Responsibilities

· Ensures general and routine correspondences are accurately typed and circulated respectively Organize for the board meetings and ensures relevant materials are in place for the attendants. Maintain office diary, appointments and travel itineraries

· Ensure security of office records equipment and documents including classified materials

· Process data which may include photocopying, scanning, input and output of the required information materials which then assists in the performance of the Commission’s work Ensure the availability of well-managed office services including clean and tidy office, adequate supply of stationery, efficient hospitality service

· Coordinate schedules of meetings and making sure the relevant materials are in place for the attendants

· Maintain of an efficient, smooth and easily accessible filing system to ensure order

· Help in receiving and assisting clients and directing them to the relevant officers for further assistance Handle telephone calls to ensure calls are transferred to respective officers

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education certificate with a grade C in English

· Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council

· Certificate in Public Relations and Customer Care Course lasting not less than two weeks from the Kenya School of Government or any other Government Training Institution.

· Computer skills Shorthand III – 100 wpm Typewriting III – 50 wpm Business English III Office Management III Secretarial Studies II Commerce II Office Practice II

· Communication skills Interpersonal skills Ability to work under pressure Supervisory skills Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya Four (4) years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization









Human Capital Management Officer





Responsibilities

· Provide guidance on interpretation and application of HR Policies and Procedures to employees in the divisions for the attainment of set standards

· Validate information collected on letters of promotion, probation, appointment to ensure accuracy of data

· Facilitate recruitment and selection function within the Commission and NPS to ensure accurate numbers with capacity Secretariat to the Recruitment, Appointment and Promotions Committee to ensure decisions made are acted upon

· Facilitate implementation of the recommendations of the NPSC Human Advisory Committee to achieve actions on decisions Facilitate implementation of the recommendations of the Policy programmes,

· Legal affairs and appeals Committee to ensure timely response to matters Compile and analyze appeals on dismissal and transfer cases to ensure policies are being followed Handle telephone calls and walk in clients on issues of appeals

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource , Social Sciences such as Government, Social, Public/Business Administration

· Computer Literacy Knowledge of relevant legislation

· Knowledge of professional standards

· Communication skills Interpersonal skills

· Organizational skills

· Ability to work under pressure

· Ability to work well with teams Problem solving skills Supervisory skills

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya Four (4) years’ of service, or similar experience in a comparable position from a reputable organization





Records Management Officer





Responsibilities

· Accurately record, file and distribute all inward and outward correspondence to the relevant officers to ensure timely delivery and action on documents

· Accurately store, arrange, index and classify records to for easy references and access of information

· Assist in the development of filing systems and maintain both electronic and paper-based files in the commission to ensure timely retrieval and data integrity.

· Set up, maintain, review and document of records systems so as to increase efficiency in the commission

· Assist in the preparation of reports on files for disposal to ensure up to date records are kept in line with disposal commission guidelines.

· Assist staff with requests to locate and retrieve documents that had been archived to ensure efficient service delivery

· Repair torn files to ensure order and safeguard all commission documents

· Record all mails and files received in the unit before submission to the relevant departments to ensure a proper paper trail and accountability of documents

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Information Science/ Records Management /Library science or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

· Higher diploma in Records Management/Information Science/ Library Science.

· Computer Literacy Knowledge of relevant Legislation

· Knowledge of Professional standards

· Communication skills

· Interpersonal skills

· Organizational skills

· Ability to work under pressure

· Ability to work well with teams

· Problem solving skills

· Supervisory skills

· Meet the requirements of chapter Six of the constitution of Kenya Four(4) years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization

Senior ICT Officer





Responsibilities

· Collaborate with software developers in the installation of new applications, and in the upgrade or migration of existing Information Technology systems, to ensure minimal disruptions to business operations during the processes, and to enhance the success of the processes

· Collaborate with the Information Communication Technology user support team to resolve issues identified and escalated during daily operations, to support the smooth operations of the commission, and to enhance the trust of the users in the ability of the ICT department to provide efficient and effective ICT support in the commission

· Perform root cause analysis for recurring incidents, formalize test plans and implement troubleshooting procedures associated with database applications, to ensure fast response to the needs of the users and hence facilitate smooth operations of the commission

· Perform database troubleshooting and database restoration in the event of failure or disaster, to ensure the protection of the commission information that is critical in the commission Conduct backup and recovery management for the assigned databases, to support efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of the commission operations due to availability of critical information, and to ensure proper storage of information that is critical in the operations of the commission

· Conduct performance tuning on the production databases, to ensure the databases have the required capacity to support the operations of the commission Conceptualize, design and implement data management systems

· Design maintenance procedures by putting them into operation Manage database security/integrity and backup procedures to ensure disaster recovery plans are implemented Write disaster recovery plans and data archiving for the commission to ensure business continuity

· Liaise with Systems Analyst, programmers, and the ICT Technical staff to ensure proper project implementations on data management Liaise with contracted companies to ensure what is stipulated in the contract is adhered to.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Business Information Technology, Computer Science or related disciplines from a recognized university

· Must have a certificate in database management system such as, Microsoft SQL Server, IBM DB2, MySQL and Oracle Knowledge of Structured Query Language.

· Knowledge of relevant legislation. Knowledge of professional standards.

· Knowledge of professional standards

· Communication skills Interpersonal skills Organizational skills

· Ability to work under pressure

· Ability to work well with teams

· Problem solving skills

· Supervisory skills

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya Four(4) years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization

Research Assistant





Responsibilities

· Perform supporting activities in the data gathering process, such as preparing questionnaires or locating and screening suitable interview subjects etc.

· Assist Research Officer in collecting qualitative and quantitative data relevant to the NPSC Review existing material on the subject, such as books, newspaper and journal articles, internet resources, published data and creating summarized reports for the researcher to peruse.

· Gather and put together material for the research committee’s scrutiny Support the researcher in obtaining funds for the project, preparing grant applications

Legal Officer





Responsibilities

· Undertake statistical and research work in the department to keep up to date to new developments in the legal field

· Represent the National Police Service Commission in court cases to maintain the image and ensure proper representation in cases

· Liaise with the Attorney General on litigation and drafting matters Secretary to the Legal Affairs, Policy, Programmes and Appeals Committee of the Commission in the absence of the Legal Manager

· Provide advisory or legal opinion to all staff to improve understanding of issues

· Analyse, evaluate, review, plan, recommend and draft legal documents to ensure the legal function is maintaining deliverables

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

· Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law

· Computer literacy

· Communication skills

· Interpersonal skills

· Organizational skills

· Ability to work under pressure

· Ability to work well with teams

· Problem solving skills

· Supervisory skills

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya Four (4) years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization

Finance Analysts





Responsibilities

· Analysis of all bank statements submitted by the vettees for the purpose of being vetted.

· Analysis of all the Income, Assets and Liabilities declaration forms submitted by the vettees for purposes of being vetted.

· Analysis of all Mpesa statements submitted by the vettees for purposes of being vetted.

· Compile and submitted report(s) on all financial analysis to the head of investigation; Perform any other financial function assign by the supervisor.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Economics, Business Administration, Business Management CPA Part II

· Computer literacy Knowledge in budgeting

· Knowledge of relevant legislation Knowledge of Public Finance management Communication skills Interpersonal skills Organizational skills Ability to work under pressure Ability to work well with teams

· Problem solving skills

· Supervisory skills

· Compliance with Chapter six of the constitution of Kenya Four(4) years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization

Senior Accountant





Responsibilities

· Facilitate the implementation of financial policies, standards and procedures by executing the day to day operations of the Finance and Accounts unit Contribute to the preparation and implementation of annual work plans and cash plans for the unit

· Act on incoming memos and direct them accordingly

· Provide input into the departmental work plan and compile budget estimates to inform the overall budgeting process

· Validate and authorize payment vouchers to ensure accurate payments are made Validate imprest warrants to ensure accurate amounts are authorized and disbursed

· Reverse impress encumbrances for surrender of imprest.

· Approve and post encumbrances to ensure compliance with government regulations Ensure daily check of the cash book to maintain accurate entries

· Prepare and reconcile bank statements for both fund and recurrent accounts Prepare final accounts and statements and periodic reports as required including reports on outstanding imprests and submit to the relevant authorities for review and approval Journalize salary vouchers.

· Notify Authority to Incur expenditure (AIE) holders of pending work for approval to ensure timely submission of vouchers for funds allocated to individuals Approver for the NPSCs internet banking

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) finalist Computer literacy. Knowledge of professional accounting standards.

· Knowledge of relevant legislation Knowledge of budgeting Communication skills Interpersonal skills Organizational skills

· Ability to work under pressure Ability to work well with teams Problem solving skills Supervisory skills

· Meets the requirement of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya Six(6) years of service three(3) of which should be in a comparable position from a reputable organization

Accountant - Operational





Job Responsibilities

· Implement standards, regulations and procedures by executing the day to day operations of the unit

· Facilitate proper office cash management by authorizing invoices before payments vouchers are prepared; Facilitate safe keeping of all accountable documents Approve internet banking

· Ensure supplier definition, invoice and Validate payments in the IFMIS system to maintain compliance of procedures

· Prepare and examine payments and revenue receipts to ensure compliance is maintained

· Check validity of tax compliance certificates online via TCC checker to ensure government regulations are followed Maintain income and expenditure records to keep track of documents

· Manage ledger to maintain proper Accounts book keeping





Managerial Senior Communications Officer





Responsibilities

· Implement the National Police Commission’s communication strategy and plan under the direction of the Manager Communication

· Research, write and distribute press releases to targeted media, and manage office publications, as well as periodic newsletters in line with strategy Carry out effective media monitoring using available systems and tools and oversee the update and maintenance of National Police Commission media resource centre

· Support the Manager Communication in continually evaluating external communications needs and make recommendations on the most appropriate interventions in liaison with all relevant stakeholders

· Prepare articles and write-ups for internal and external publication as well as targeted presentations and speeches as required for review by Manager Draft key messages for target audiences internally and externally in line with National Police Commission’s communication and public relations strategy

· Provide professional and technical input into the development of content and the continuous update of the office website, and social media platforms

· Maintain and moderate the Commission’s information and user engagement channels including the intranet for staff as well as the website and other social media platforms for all users

· Track internal and external publications and written communications to determine their effectiveness and impact on target audiences Coordinate the preparation of communication tools including brochures, banners and branded novelties for public functions and publicity events

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and media or related disciplines from a recognized university

· Computer literacy Writing skills Knowledge of professional standards Knowledge of relevant legislation Communication skills

· Interpersonal skills Organizational skills Ability to work under pressure

· Ability to work well with teams Problem solving skills Supervisory skills

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya Six (6) years of service three (3) of which should be in a comparable position from a reputable organization





Information Officer





Responsibilities

· Participate in the implementation of the Commission’s communication strategy and plan through the execution of the unit’s day to day operations

· Prepare the initial drafts of content for the office website , and social media platforms under the direction of the Senior

· Communications Officer Contribute in the development of departmental work plan and budget estimates

· Carry out the daily management and update of the Office’ social media platforms

· Carry out daily media monitoring to track and report on any articles or newsletters mentioning National Police Service Commission or its stakeholders to inform proactive reputational management measures

· Provide technical and administrative support during the preparation of communication tools including drafting of initial content and design as well as printing the tools for public functions and publicity events Assist in the preparation and dissemination of the

· Information, Education and Communications materials

· Update and maintain National Police Service Commission media resource centre as instructed by the Senior Officer,

· Communications Produce multimedia materials on office activities and archive existing content for future reference and use Draft advertisements for publication in line with the requirements of the Commission Draft press releases materials for review and onward transmission by the Senior Communications Officer Ensure safe custody of all communication tools and materials

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies or related disciplines from a recognized university

· Computer literacy Knowledge in brand management Knowledge in creative designing packages Knowledge in budgeting

· Communication skills Interpersonal skills Organizational skills

· Ability to work under pressure

· Ability to work well with teams Problem solving skills Supervisory skills

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya Four(4) years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization

How to Apply

Applications and Certified Copies of the supporting documentation should be delivered to the National Police Service Commission, SkyPark Plaza (Near Jacaranda Hotel) 5th Floor Westlands, Nairobi,

OR POSTED TO:

The Commission secretary/ Chief Executive officer National Police Service Commission SkyPark Plaza 5th Floor P.O. Box 47363-00100 NAIROBI Applications should be received at the Commission on or before 17th October, 2017 The National Police Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Note: Only shortlisted candidate will be contacted Joseph V. Onyango CS/Chief Executive Officer NATIONAL POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION