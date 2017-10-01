Government Jobs in Kenya - Kwale (Many Vacancies)

PITC Counselors

Qualifications

· The PITC Counselor must have a minimum qualification of a diploma in social or health science from a recognized medical training institution

· Be a NASCOP certified, trained and proficient in approved curricular

· Must be a person who can be engaged to work in the community setting or in the health facility setting where task shifting is applied to supplement the health workers and undertake tasks such as HIV testing services, linkage to care, adherence counseling and support group management

Responsibilities

· Create demand for HTS(HIV testing services) through mobilization and health talks

· Provide high quality HTS(HIV testing services)

· Conduct appropriate risk assessment and reduction counseling to clients

· Manage HIV testing commodities in accordance with the national guidelines

· Record the client and testing data in the approved tools and report appropriately

· Provide appropriate referrals and linkages to positive

· Coordinate test clubs and support groups

· Facilitate evidence informed behavioral interventions (EBIS)

Medical Officer





Qualifications

· Must be a Kenyan Citizen

· Academic Qualification: A Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B;Ch.B.)

· degree or its equivalent degree from a university or institution recognized in Kenya;

· Initiative: Ability to work under pressure and with supervision.

· Conduct: Respect for seniors, colleagues, patients and others.

· Advancement to the higher grade: This will depend on the officer’s personal and professional conduct and, upon satisfaction of the supervisors, registration of the

· Medical Officer by the Medical Practitioners’ and Dentists’ Board and publication in the Kenya Gazette.

Responsibilities

· Offer curative services in a health facility

· Work in a flexible shift

· Strong commitment to inpatient and outpatient care of patients

· Respond to emergency

· Any other relevant duty and responsibility within the County Health Department









Clinical Officer

Qualifications

· Must be a Kenyan citizen

· Must have a diploma in clinical medicine and surgery

· Has a valid registration with clinical officers council

· Has a valid practicing license

responsibilities

· Offer curative services in a health facility

· Work in a flexible shift

· Strong commitment to inpatient and outpatient care of patients

· Respond to emergency

· Any other relevant duty and responsibility within the County Health Department

Pharmaceutical Technologist





Qualifications

· Must be a Kenyan citizen

· Hold a diploma in pharmacy from a recognized institution

· Has a registration certificate with pharmacy and poisons board

· Have a valid practicing license

Responsibilities

· Offer dispensing services in a health facility

· Work in a flexible shift

· Strong commitment to inpatient and outpatient care of patient

· Respond to emergency calls

· Any other relevant duty and responsibility within the County Health Department

Health Records & Information Officer





Qualifications

· Must be a Kenyan Citizen

· Diploma in Health Records and Information from KMTC

Responsibilities

· Offer records analysis and archiving

· Ability to work flexible shifts

· Proper records keeping to inpatient and outpatient care of patients

· Respond to emergency calls

· Any other relevant duty and responsibility within the County Health Department

How to Apply

Apply for the job and attach photocopies of the following documents in support of your applications

· National I.D card

· Academic certificates, professional certificates and C.V that includes three referees

· Clearance certificate from the ethnic and anti-corruption commission

· Certificate of good conduct

· Tax clearance certificate from KRA

· Certificate of registration and a letter of good standing, if one is a member of a professional body