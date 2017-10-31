Government Jobs in Kenya – KCAA

Consumer Protection

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is a State Corporation under the Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development established under the Civil Aviation (amendment) Act 2002 which was later repealed and replaced with the Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013.

The Authority which has a mandate “to develop, regulate and manage a safe, efficient and effective Civil Aviation System in Kenya” and a vision “to be a model of excellence in Civil Aviation” is seeking to recruit qualified Kenyan citizens to fill the

following vacant positions in its establishment:

Responsibilities

· Enforcing policies, regulations and procedure relating to the rights of Consumers as well as interpreting/explaining legislation.

· Undertaking surveys to establish the level of aviation consumer satisfaction with service providers in the industry as well as compiling statistics.

· Coordinating consumer protection issues and ensures that there is compliance with the laid down code of practice

· Handling formal and informal complaints from members of the public as well as utilizing the automated complaints Management System to achieve this goal

· Overseeing the implementation and periodic review of the KCAA Service Charter

· Handling airport facilitation issues

· Conducting ad hoc surveillance of airlines and airstrips.

· Analyzing pertinent data on consumer protection issues and provide reports. Preparing and distributing publicity materials and displays. Handling formal and informal complaints from members of the public regarding aviation consumer issues

· Providing information to the public on pertinent consumer issues. Performing any other duty that may be assigned by the Senior Consumer Protection Officer from time to time

Qualifications

· At Bachelor’s Degree in social science such as commerce, economics, law or any other aviation related discipline.

· Knowledge and experience in aviation law or Air Passenger handling Senior Management course;

· At least 3 years’ experience in aviation industry;

· Proven experience in management and people skills

· Knowledge of national and international Consumer Policies and Regulations on air transport

· Knowledge of ICAO conventions and IATA procedures and practices on international air transport

· Knowledge on the operation of the civil aviation industry in Kenya

· Excellent interpersonal and analytical skills;

· Ability to work under pressure, prioritize and multi-task

ICT Analyst

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is a State Corporation under the Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development established under the Civil Aviation (amendment) Act 2002 which was later repealed and replaced with the Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013.

The Authority which has a mandate “to develop, regulate and manage a safe, efficient and effective Civil Aviation System in Kenya” and a vision “to be a model of excellence in Civil Aviation” is seeking to recruit qualified Kenyan citizens to fill the following vacant positions in its establishment:

Responsibilities

· Working with departments to analyze functional business processes and design specifications;

· Developing design documentation including logic flow charts and system architecturediagrams;

· Translating detailed design to computer software

· Testing (creation and implementing of test plans. Conducting module and system testing to ensure accurate results and optimal performance), debugging and refining the computer software to produce the required product.

· Enhancing existing programs by analyzing and identifying areas for modification;

· Maintaining documentation on internal and external (if necessary) to application source code that will best support future maintenance;

· Preparing required documentation, including both system-level and user level documentation.

· Maintaining systems by monitoring and correcting software defects;

· Working closely with other staff, such as project manager user departments graphic artists, UX designers, other developers systems analysis;

· Training and supporting users during new systems deployments.

Qualifications

· A bachelor’s degree in computer information systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or related field;

· Certification in systems analysis or systems development or software engineering or software quality assurance or database development. Experience

· At least five (5) years’ experience in systems development and analysis

· Practical software development experience and knowledge of at least 3 years using

· Microsoft .NET Framework. Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies, modern application frameworks, modern application design principles and design patterns.

· Previous experience in AJAX and Tele risks/Kendo UI tools

· Previous experience implementing 3rd party applications/systems

· Previous experience in project Management, using collaboration tools such as JIRA;

· Previous experience with server side Web Technologies

· Experience with Web standards like HTTP,JSON

· Practical experience with MS, SQL Server or Oracle (ability to write Stored Procedures) and Visual Studio. Knowledge and skills

· Good understanding and exposure to ASP. NET MVC Framework, C| or VB.Net Programming language, HTML5, JavaScript, TypeScript & CSS3.

· Knowledge and experience working with relational databases;

· Strong organization and communication skills with an attention to details;

· Ability to work well in a team environment;

· Ability to demonstrate initiatives as a motivated “self-starter”

· Ability to troubleshoot hardware and software

· Ability to train and hand hold users when rolling out new systems.









Manager Air Traffic Services

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is a State Corporation under the Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development established under the Civil Aviation (amendment) Act 2002 which was later repealed and replaced with the Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013.

The Authority which has a mandate “to develop, regulate and manage a safe, efficient and effective Civil Aviation System in Kenya” and a vision “to be a model of excellence in Civil Aviation” is seeking to recruit qualified Kenyan citizens to fill the

following vacant positions in its establishment:

Responsibilities

· Developing, reviewing and implementing policies, standards and procedures for efficient operations within the department to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

· Investigating operational complaints and irregularities within the department and collaborating in the investigation of accidents and incidences.

· Ensuring proper deployment of staff in the department.

· Conducting regular performance reviews of staff in the department to determine training and development needs and ensure the highest standards of performance and conduct are being adhered to.

· Recommending changes in personnel, equipment, communications, Airspace and operating positions.

· Preparing and implementing the department’s operational plan and budget to achieve targets in line with the ANS strategy.

· Liaising with the planning and development team to identify improvements to the ATS airspace plan, systems and equipment.

· Maintaining Safety Management System within ATS.

· Acting as National Search master coordinator.

· Maintaining close coordination with airspace users and other departments as may be necessary.

· Performing other duties as may be assigned by the Director Air Navigation Services.

Qualifications

· A degree in an aviation or other relevant field from a recognized university

· A Master’s degree in an aviation related field from a recognized University will be an added advantage.

· Air Traffic Control license endorsed with 3 Ratings – Aerodrome, Approach Procedural or Area Procedural, and either Approach Radar or Area Radar Control ratings.

· Training in Management and Leadership.

· At least 10 years’ experience in a senior role related to air traffic services.

· Management of ATS Unit for at least 5 years. Proven experience in people management.

· Extensive knowledge of the Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations and ICAO standards

· Working Knowledge of International Air Law

· Practical knowledge of air traffic control procedures,

· Knowledge of trends in the Aviation Industry.

· Knowledge of Safety Management Systems in ATS

· Knowledge of Search and Rescue procedures including COSPAS-SARSAT and emerging trends.

· Computer literate.





Property Management Officer

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is a State Corporation under the Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development established under the Civil Aviation (amendment) Act 2002 which was later repealed and replaced with the Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013.

The Authority which has a mandate “to develop, regulate and manage a safe, efficient and effective Civil Aviation System in Kenya” and a vision “to be a model of excellence in Civil Aviation” is seeking to recruit qualified Kenyan citizens to fill the following vacant positions in its establishment:

Responsibilities

· Overseeing the assets owned, leased and sub-leased by KCAA;

· Developing and implementing assets management strategies, policies and plans;

· Managing and monitoring activities of assigned properties and real estate projects;

· Formulating and implementing maintenance programmes

· Preparing work plans and budgets;

· Ensuring effective planning and work scheduling of installations, testing and commissioning of equipment;

· Ensuring effective preventive maintenance for buildings and installations

· Ensuring compliance with repair and maintenance specifications and standards;

· Verifying and confirming up with bills of quantities and costing of materials;

· Ensuring compliance with all applicable laws, regulations and regulatory agency

Qualifications

· Ensuring projects goals are achieved in a timely manner;

· Administering leases;

· Preparing reports and draft legal real estate documents;

· Maintaining a database of all KCAA assets/ properties;

· Negotiating, implementing and monitoring of various assets programs;

· Developing and updating an assets register;

· Determining the feasibility of assets for acquisition and disposal.

· Preforming any other duties as may be assigned by the Chief Administration Officer.

· Bachelor’s degree in Land Economics or equivalent qualification from a recognised institution;

· Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Program lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· At least 6 years’ working experience as a Property Management Officer in a reputable institution, three (3) of which must have been in a senior position.

· Computer applications skills;

· Good analytical and diagnostic skills;

· Knowledge of property laws in the country

· Good interpersonal and communication skills;

· High integrity and confidentiality; and

· Demonstrated professional competence as reflected in work performance and results.





Human Resource

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is a State Corporation under the Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development established under the Civil Aviation

(amendment) Act 2002 which was later repealed and replaced with the Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013.

The Authority which has a mandate “to develop, regulate and manage a safe, efficient and effective Civil Aviation System in Kenya” and a vision “to be a model of excellence in Civil Aviation” is seeking to recruit qualified Kenyan citizens to fill the following vacant positions in its establishment:

Responsibilities

· Initiating, planning, coordinating and overseeing all staff recruitment; selection, placement; succession; retention and separation plans.

· Assisting line Managers with the reviewing and updating of their organization structures, manpower numbers, job descriptions and staffing levels;

· Processing recruitment requisitions in liaison with user departments; Identifying, proposing and implementing recruitment and selection processes;

· Liaising with functional Managers to develop and implement recruitment, and succession plans.

· Coordinating with training department to plan for appropriate manpower development programs; Linking recruitment processes and succession planning with performance management. Contributing to staff rationalization strategies and optimum staffing plans to ensure operational efficiency;

· Developing and maintaining an integrated planning and recruitment database;

· Performing any other official duties assigned by the Manager Human Capital.

Qualifications

· A degree in Human resources management or social sciences such as Business Administration; Organizational Development and Management, Labour Management or Education from a recognized university;

· Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management;

· Possession of a relevant master’s degree will be an added advantage.

· Registered member of the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) in good standing.

· Five (5) years’ experience in HR management, three of which must be in a senior position in a comparable organization. Generalist HR background is an advantage

· Understanding of the linkage between performance management, recruitment, selection methods and succession planning.

· Knowledge of trends in the labour market and Labour Laws.

· Ability to prepare recruitment, succession, and manpower plans, Working knowledge of HR management information Systems

Proficiency in office suite.

How to Apply



Vitae giving among others, details of day time contacts and full contacts of three professional referees to the address below. The applications should be

received not later than 31st October 2017.

Details of the job specifications can be obtained from the KCAA Qualified and interested candidates should submit their applications attaching copies of relevant certificates, testimonials and a detailed updated CurriculumVitae giving among others, details of day time contacts and full contacts of three professional referees to the address below. The applications should bereceived not later than 31st October 2017.Details of the job specifications can be obtained from the KCAA website

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is an equal opportunity employer and