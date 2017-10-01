Government Jobs in Kenya – ADC (17 Vacancies)

Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC), a Parastatal in the Agricultural Sector seeks dynamic and result oriented persons to fill the following positions its establishment.



Farm Managers (Complex Managers)





4 Posts





Scope: Reporting to the Regional Manager / Technical Officer.





The person is responsible for all the operations of the farm in which he/she is in charge in terms of technical and administrative operations.





Qualification and Key Competencies:

· Age 30-50 years.

· 7 years experience with atleast 3 years in senior management.

· Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Horticulture, Range Management, Biotechnology.

· In-depth understanding of farm operations especially livestock, machinery and crops management.

· Ability to comprehend and interpret financial management issues.

· Computer literacy is a requisite..

· Good interpersonal, negotiation and communication skills.

· Ability to cultivate harmonious working and interactive relationship with the community in which the person is operating.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Responsible for the Management of all the operations of the farm both technically and administratively.

· The person is responsible for setting out performance targets and goals for the farm in line with the Corporate Strategic Plan of the Corporation.

· The person ensures he/she provides the technical and administrative guidance to all the staff in the farm for the attainment of the goals of the farm.

· The person shall be responsible for addressing and advising the technical team on matters pertaining to crops and livestock production in his/her respective Farm.

· The person shall be responsible for preparing technical financial and administrative reports and forward to the Regional Manager for onward transmission to Head office for review and assisting in decision making in respect of the farm concerned.

· The person shall ensure that cropping operations are executed on timely basis.









Laboratory Technologists , Kitale





2 Posts



Qualification and Key Competencies:

· Diploma in Lab Technology

· 2 years’ experience in Semen processing laboratory

· 25-40 years old

· Registered by Kenya Veterinary Board

· Proficiency in use of Standard PC computers system

Duties and Responsibilities

· To provide Technical and laboratory management support for research activities

· Ability to work independently under minimal supervision.

· Involved in semen extension counting

· Oversee semen packaging

· Checking of quality of the semen

· Ensure all the lab operations are performed within the standards and timelines.

Laboratory Technicians , Kitale





(2 Posts)



Qualification and Key Competencies:

· Certificate in Animal Health.

· Certificate in Artificial Insemination

· 1 year experience in Semen processing lab

· Registered by Kenya Veterinary Board

· 25-40 years old

· Possess skills to work independently and follow broadly defined instructions.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Process and preparation of the samples for extension

· Semen evaluation and processing

· Packaging of semen into straws

· Custodians of semen collection equipments

· Maintaining cleanliness/hygiene in the laboratory

· Data collection and analysis

· Any other related duties.









Technical Officer – Engineering





(1 Post)



Scope of Duty: Reporting to the Regional Manager.



The Technical Officer - Engineering shall be responsible for all the engineering operations of the Corporation ensuring proper and efficient utilization of machinery and equipment, maintenance and servicing of the same.



Qualifications and Key Competencies



Appointment to this position the holder shall have the following requisite

· Age between 35-55 years.

· Should have at least 7 years hands-on experience in engineering works, 3 years in senior management

· Should be a holder of Bachelors degree in Agricultural or mechanical engineering

· Possess good mechanical and engineering analytical skills

· In-depth understanding of agricultural engineering operations in a large scale agricultural set-up.

· Registered with Engineering Board.

Duties and Responsibilities

· The person is responsible for developing programmes that ensure effective and efficient utilization of farm machinery and implements.

· The person is responsible for evaluating and making recommendations on optimum use of farms machinery and implements.

· The person is responsible for developing effective and realistic replacements and disposal programmes and policies.

· The person is responsible for setting up and implementing comprehensive and efficient programmes for maintenance and management of equipment, mechanical and civil work at all levels and overseeing execution of engineering works/projects in the Corporation.

· The person is responsible for the preparation and monitoring of the engineering work budget.

· The person is responsible for developing and enforcing innovative mechanization techniques that increase efficiency and minimize costs of farm operations.

· The person shall be responsible for preparing machinery and equipment specifications.









Manager (Semen Production Centre) , Kitale





(1 Post)



Qualification and Key Competencies:

· Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine

· Masters in Animal Breeding and Genetics an added advantage.

· At least 10 years experience in Semen Production.

· Registered by Kenya Veterinary Board.

· 35-50 years old.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Provide oversight of all operations in the Centre

· Developing short and long term strategy of the Centre

· Ensure provision of quality products and services to the farmer

· Effective Management of human resources in the Centre

· In-charge of administration of the Centre

· Responsible for stakeholders Management and fostering sustainable business relation.

How to Apply



Interested candidates should apply, attaching certified copies of their academic and professional certificates, detailed resume giving day time telephone contact, e-mail address and names and contacts of three (3) referees, expected salary on or before 20th October, 2017 to:-



The Managing Director

Agricultural Development Corporation

P.O. Box 47101-00100

Nairobi



or drop at Development House, 10th floor



ADC is an equal opportunity employer.





Women, Persons with Disabilities and from marginalized communities are encouraged to apply.



Note: Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.