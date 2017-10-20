Good news to RAILA ODINGA and NASA as CHILOBA, WAMAE and MUGO leave IEBC for three weeks

Good news to RAILA ODINGA and NASA as CHILOBA, WAMAE and MUGO leave IEBC for three weeksPolitics 11:44
Friday October 20, 2017 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer, Ezra Chiloba, has left the commission for three weeks.
In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, Chiloba said that he had taken a personal decision to take leave in light of the opposition's demands, without giving more details.
He said all arrangements were in place for the election, as ordered by…
