GOING VIRAL: This is the video everyone is talking about - You need to watch it.

Tuesday, 03 October 2017 - This video showing an epic chase between a hare and a couple of hungry wolves has taken the internet by storm.





The pace and agility of the hare as it runs for its dear life is just unbelievable.





Despite being chased by two hungry wolves, the hare somehow managed to outwit and outrun them.





And yeah, the commentary by the awesome Ozzyman is on point.





Watch the video below.



