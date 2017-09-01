Go! You mean nothing to RAILA and NASA - MUDAVADI hits out at defectors ahead of repeat polls

Monday October 2, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has downplayed the perception that the ongoing mass defections from NASA to Jubilee may have a negative impact on Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid.





Speaking yesterday, Mudavadi termed the defectors as nonentities who will add no value to Jubilee ahead of the polls.





The ANC leader likened the defectors to..



