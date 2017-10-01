French Intelligence leaks UN scheme to overthrow UHURU and install RAILA - AKOMBE right in the middle

Tuesday October 24, 2017 - French Intelligence has released a damning dossier linking former IEBC Commissioner, Roselyn Akombe, to a network of powerful individuals from the United Nations seeking to overthrow President Uhuru Kenyatta from power.





According to intelligence reports from France, Akombe was working for foreigners seeking to carry out a ‘legal coup’ in Kenya under a secret plan codenamed ‘Operation Lawfare’.





The plan was for Akombe to resign from IEBC to create a Constitutional crisis few days to the repeat elections which would have seen Uhuru share...



