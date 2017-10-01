Former Mungiki Leader MAINA NJENGA spotted with UHURU/ RUTO in Nyeri (PHOTO).

Monday, October 16, 2017 - Former Mungiki leader and butcher of men, Maina Njenga, was spotted with Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, at a rally in Nyeri.

Njenga’s presence in the rally has caused a stir on social media.


Jubilee has been accused of using members of Mungiki disguised as “Nairobi Business Community” to scare NASA supporters during their anti-IEBC demos.

See photos of Maina Njenga with Uhuru and Ruto at the rally in the next page.

