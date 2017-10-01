Forget Supreme Court! RAILA now reveals exactly what he will do if UHURU is declared winner - This is bad

Sunday October 22, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has vowed never to recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as President if he is declared the winner of the repeat Presidential elections slated for October 26th.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Raila said the October 26th election will be illegitimate and therefore he will not recognize an illegitimate President.





He also revealed that he will not move to the Supreme Court this time to challenge Uhuru’s win because doing so would be...



