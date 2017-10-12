Forget RAILA’s threats; Repeat poll will go on as planned-CHEBUKATI drives the last nail in RAILA’s coffin.

Thursday October 12, 2017 -The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has maintained that the October 26th repeat Presidential election will go on as planned with or without National Super Alliance (NASA) Leader Raila Odinga, who has withdrawn from the race.





This following the yesterday’s High Court ruling urging the commission to include Thirdway Alliance Presidential candidate, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, on the ballot in the repeat polls.





The commission noted that it will now allow all the Presidential candidates who vied during the August 8th General Election, to participate in the repeat polls on the 26th of October.





The Wafula Chebukati—led agency termed Raila Odinga’s withdrawal from the race as inconsequential.





“In the judgment delivered yesterday, the court directed that the name of Ekuru Aukot be included by the way of corrigenda. However, since all candidates who participated n the last polls are entitled to run in the fresh election, the commission will comply with the direction to include the names of all other candidates by way of corrigenda,” IEBC said in a statement.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







