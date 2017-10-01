Forget fresh elections in 90 days, UHURU is President until 2022 when I take over - RUTO tells RAILA ODINGA

...animal farm where there are animals that are bigger than others.”





“Kenya will move on and there will be no discussion with Raila regarding elections." said Ruto.





The DP said Kenyans followed the constitution and that nowhere is it written that a poll will take place after 90 days.





"Our statement to our friend Raila [is that] Kenya is a constitutional democracy.”





“Whatever he is alleging about an election is not in the constitution.”





“However, popular they are they cannot change constitution,” he said.



