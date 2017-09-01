For adrenaline junkies, this hair-rising zip-lining tour in Kijabe will thrill you (VIDEO)

Tuesday, 03 October 2017 - For all adrenaline junkies, and lovers of extreme sport, this breath-taking zip-lining should be in your bucket list.





This is the longest zip wire tour in East Africa and it is located at Kereita Forest Kijabe





If you are brave enough and would like to revel in a hair-raising aerial expedition that is guaranteed to get your heart rate up, then strap in for an adrenaline packed ride that delivers the perfect punch to get your pulse racing.





Watch the video below.



