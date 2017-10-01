Fisi Hatari! Meet JAGUAR’s S£XY LOVER who revealed how he cheated on her with anything in a skirt (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 07:38
Wednesday, 11 October 2017 - This s3xy lady has exposed Starehe MP Jaguar as a s3x hungry beast and revealed how he cheated on her with anything in a skirt when they had affair.
She blasted him on Instagram and threatened to spill out more dirt.
See posts.
Why cheat on such a hot lady?
Wanaume kama Jaguar hawatosheki.
See the lady’s photos in the next page