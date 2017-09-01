Fireworks as Mt. Kenya gives RAILA/ NASA 24 hours to withdraw petition against NJOKI NDUNG’U or else…

Monday October 2, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) has been given 24 hours to withdraw a petition seeking to remove Supreme Court Judge, Njoki Ndung’u, from office.





Speaking yesterday while campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta, Jubilee MPs from Mt. Kenya led by Kieni legislator, Kanini Kega, told NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to force lawyer Apollo Mboya to drop the petition seeking the ouster of Njoki Ndung’u from the Supreme Court on grounds of gross misconduct within the...



